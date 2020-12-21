Boy, 16, missing from Brighton



Police are searching for missing Charlie Hall from Brighton.

The 16-year-old boy was reported missing from his home address in the city on Tuesday (December 15). He is thought to still be in the Brighton area.

He is described as white, around 5ft 5in with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1423 of 15/12.