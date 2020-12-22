Security camera operator foils robbery in Brighton

A security camera operator has been credited with foiling a robbery in Brighton, winning plaudits from a senior detective.

The unnamed CCTV (closed-circuit television camera) operator spotted a robbery in progress in London Road, Brighton.

Sussex Police said that he was scouring the screens after an attempted robbery near The Level on Sunday (20 December).

The force said: “A Sussex Police CCTV operator has been praised by colleagues for his fast work in identifying robbery suspects in Brighton.

“Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the staff member was investigating an area near to The Level following a report of an attempted robbery where the victim was assaulted by a group of males.

“While searching for the suspects, the CCTV operator noticed another robbery taking place in London Road where the victim had a rucksack stolen by three suspects.

“Officers were swiftly dispatched and located three suspects and the victim.

“A 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and robbery.

“They have been bailed while inquiries are ongoing.”

Detective Superintendent Mike Ashcroft said: “This was fantastic work by our colleague for his quick work in identifying three suspects and spotting another robbery taking place.

“Keeping Brighton and Hove safe is our number one priority and we work around the clock to detect and prevent crime.”