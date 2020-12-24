Suspected drug dealers arrested after car chase in Brighton

Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested after a short car chase through Brighton, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 24 December).

The force said officers found about 200 cannabis plants after the pair were held, adding: “Police discovered a significant number of cannabis plants following a routine check on a vehicle in Brighton.

“Officers responded to an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) hit for a Toyota, believed to be involved in the supply of drugs, in the city on Tuesday afternoon (22 December).

“The car was pursued a short distance to Eastern Road, where it stopped and two occupants were detained.

“A search of the vehicle revealed an extendable baton and a sharpened screwdriver, which were seized.

“Two men were arrested and taken into custody.

“While in custody, a receipt for items relating to cannabis cultivation were found in the wallet of one of the suspects.

“Due to this, a ‘section 18 search’ of an address in Preston Street, Brighton, was carried out.

“This led to the discovery of approximately 200 cannabis plants of various stages of growth at the property, which were seized and destroyed.

“A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK, producing a class B drug (cannabis), and abstracting electricity without authority.

“A 31-year-old man, from Hove, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in public, abstracting electricity without authority, possessing criminal property, and producing a class B drug (cannabis).

“Both have been released on conditional bail until Tuesday 19 January, pending further inquiries.”