Premier League Match Day 16 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Graham Potter appears to have gone for a Mark McGhee Christmas 2005 style line up as he rings in the changes as Albion host Arsenal.

Fifteen years ago McGhee left Albion fans scratching their heads as he picked fringe players for a match away to Luton Town.

Potter has chosen Alexis Mac Allister and Alireza Jahanbakhsh ahead of Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck.

Mac Allister and Jahanbakhsh worked well together in early season EFL Cup matches.

Pascal Gross will play in midfield alongside Davy Propper, making his first Premier League start of season.

Bernardo also makes a rare start as Ben White drops to the bench.

Robert Sanchez keeps the keeper’s jersey.