Police appeal for help finding man who damaged office window in Hove

Police have appealed for help finding a man who damaged the window of an office in Hove yesterday (Wednesday 30 December).

Sussex Police published a security camera picture of the man who hammered at the window in Church Road, Hove, at about 3pm.

The force said: “Detectives are appealing to identify the man pictured after damage was caused to a window in Hove.

“Police received report of a man hammering at the window of an office using a dog lead in Church Road at 3pm on Wednesday (30 December).

“The man was wearing jeans, a hoodie with stripes, he had a small dog with him and left the scene westbound towards the city centre.

“Officers are keen to identify and speak to the man about his motivation for causing the damage.

“Anyone with information or who knows his identity is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 810 of 30/12.”