Police arrest wanted Hove man hours after public appeal

Police have arrested a wanted man from Hove who skipped a court date last month – finding him within hours of a public appeal.

Sussex Police said this morning (Thursday 31 December): “Police have arrested Shouidur Rahman, 33, who was wanted for failing to appear in court on (Friday) 27 November.

“He was located following a call from a member of the public.”

Shouidur Rahman, also known as Shohidur Rahman, broke a restraining order and harassed a woman, racially abused a man, assaulted two police officers and damaged two cars and a van.

He was convicted in his absence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court of a series of offences, most of them committed in February.

The court issued a warrant, without bail, for the arrest of Rahman, 33, of Portland Road, Hove, and previously of Boundary Road, Hove.

He was due before the bench on Friday 27 November but failed to turn up.

Rahman was convicted of criminal damage by keying cars belonging to Kathleen Dent and James Pearce in Vale Road, Portslade, in February.

He assaulted PC Andy Trotter and another police officer, Jack Mounstephen, in Portland Road, Hove.

And he used racially or religiously threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause Christopher Stokes harassment, alarm or distress in Vale Road, Portslade, also in February.

Rahman was also convicted of using racially or religiously threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause Justine Tordoff harassment, alarm or distress in Worcester Villas, Hove.

He was found guilty of harassment for shouting abuse, kicking a fence and entering Worcester Villas, despite being banned.

The court was told that his actions breached a restraining order imposed at Brighton Magistrates’ Court in January.

In September, Rahman also caused criminal damage to a VW Crafter van belonging to Mark Funnell, in Crown Road, Portslade.