Helicopter scrambled after car fails to stop for police
The police helicopter has been up above Brighton this afternoon looking for a driver who failed to stop for police.
A police spokeswoman said: “At 2.22pm on Friday (15 January), a vehicle failed to stop for police in Manor Road, Brighton.
“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and the police helicopter has been called to assist.
“This is incident is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.”
