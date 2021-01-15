Woman missing from Brighton for four days

A woman has been reported missing in the Brighton area, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 15 January)

The force said: “Police are searching for Gwinte Kalci, 23, who has been reported missing from the Brighton area.

“She was last seen on Monday (11 January) and officers are concerned for her welfare.

“Gwinte has links to Leicester and Derby and may have travelled outside the local area.

“Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 283 of 12/01.”