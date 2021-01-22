Brighton man charged with punching A&E doctor and spitting in PC’s face

A Brighton man has been charged with punching an A&E (accident and emergency) doctor and spitting in a police officer’s face.

Harry Bedford, 20, of Pelham Street, Brighton, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 22 January) charged with attacking emergency workers.

Bedford, who was arrested at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, on Wednesday night (20 January), also faces a charge of having drugs

Sussex Police said today: “Police investigating the assault of a doctor and police officer in Brighton have charged a man.

“At about 10.30pm on Wednesday, police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital to a report that a man had punched an A&E doctor to the floor.

“While being arrested, the suspect spat directly in the face of a police officer and was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

“Harry Bedford, 20, of Pelham Street, Brighton, was charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a class B drug.

“He has been remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (22 January).”