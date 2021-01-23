Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Hove

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Hove, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police investigating concerns over an address suspected of being ‘cuckooed’ in Hove have made two arrests.

“Cuckooing is when individuals use the home of a person, who is often vulnerable, in order to establish a base for drug dealing. It is sometimes carried out as part of a ‘county lines’ operation.

“Officers attended Sackville Road on Tuesday 12 January following reports of people seen coming and going from an address and a smell of drugs.

“Two males – aged 17 and 20 from Surrey and London respectively – attempted to run from the address but were swiftly detained by officers.

“They were found to be in possession of cash and eight mobile phones.

“The two males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and have been bailed subject to strict conditions while inquiries are ongoing.

“Safeguarding measures have been put in place to protect the victim and regular checks are being made to ensure their welfare.”

Police Sergeant James Ward, from Brighton and Hove Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Our teams work hard to disrupt those we suspect of dealing dangerous drugs across our communities and protect vulnerable people who are at risk of exploitation.

“We would urge anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing in their area or that you have concerns over anyone that appears to be exploited to make the right call and report it to us online or by calling 101.”