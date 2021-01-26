In pictures: first members of the public receive vaccinations at Brighton Centre

The first members of the public received their covid vaccinations at the Brighton Centre today.

The mass vaccination centre, which will administer 3,000 vaccinations a day, opened yesterday with NHS and healthcare workers lining up on the first day.

Today, members of the public from the first four priority groups – mainly the over-80s – were vaccinated in the conference centre’s main auditorium.

Shirley Killick, 85, of Patcham was first the line.

All pictures by David McHugh