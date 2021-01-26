In pictures: first members of the public receive vaccinations at Brighton Centre
The first members of the public received their covid vaccinations at the Brighton Centre today.
The mass vaccination centre, which will administer 3,000 vaccinations a day, opened yesterday with NHS and healthcare workers lining up on the first day.
Today, members of the public from the first four priority groups – mainly the over-80s – were vaccinated in the conference centre’s main auditorium.
Shirley Killick, 85, of Patcham was first the line.
All pictures by David McHugh
One Comment
It seems that the 60 mile area around the Brighton Centre for getting jabs is actually true. Does this mean Londoners can get jabs there?
We know that people in Seaford etc are getting jabs quite nicely, in accordance with priorities, and that other areas, not in Sussex, have jabbed teachers and younger carers.
Meanwhile, B&H just trundles on incompetently with mass centres that are hard to get to without cars/people to drive them, and thinks all is well. It isn’t. I have mobility/transport problems, am over 70 and have not had a letter and not much post at all lately. Cllr Fishleigh has highlighted the fact that there are over-80s and over-90s there in Saltdean who have not had any communication at all, whilst people in lower priority groups elsewhere are getting jabs. B&H is a totally abysmal and dysfunctional place. Get real, and organise some smaller accessible vaccine centres.
People who want and need the vaccine do not require the ideology of Greens banging on about banning cars from the City Centre, having the measles (yes, Cllr Shanks, I had this very badly when a child, but it’s not relevant to the present crisis) – and, as another contributor said, we know all about the jab etc, so no funds required re publicity – but effective action on getting a jab conveniently would be good. The immediate threat to life is Covid, not a nuclear warhead from abroad.