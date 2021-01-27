Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Fulham 0

Again, Albion have had most of the play and all of the chances but have failed to put the ball in the net.

Leandro Trossard has been the main culprit, firing straight at Alphonse Areola after great work from Neal Maupay.

He then had another shot blocked by Joachim Andersen.

Maupay then just failed to connect with a Joel Veltman cross and Lewis Dunk headed a Solly March centre over the bar.

Ivan Cavaleiro had Fulham’s best chance but blasted over Robert Sanchez’s crossbar.

Pascal Gross had Albion’s last chance of the half but saw his free kick flash well wide.

And just before the interval Alexis Mac Allister was booked for a foul.

Earlier, Yves Bissouma was shown a yellow card for a second foul in as many minutes.