Labour’s constructive opposition achieves positive outcomes for all

At full council last week, Labour councillors tabled questions to hold the administration to account on issues such as food supplies, parking, educational outcomes, bin collections, rough sleeping, low traffic neighbourhoods and more.

I raised the scourge of drug abuse, drug dealing and drug-related abuse faced by tenants in the city.

I was pleased to secure support from the leader of the council to write to the police and crime commissioner and the government demanding more resources to tackle drug dealing in our city.

I also called on the council to appoint a dedicated officer to deal with these issues and invited the administration to work with me to set up a drugs summit to start this process.

I’m pleased Labour was able to gain support for the range of proposals we put forward at the meeting.

Our plans to combat evictions were backed. We asked officers to actively contact landlords, letting agencies and housing providers and urge them not to evict tenants for the duration of the pandemic.

We also asked the chief executive to press the government to urgently extend the current evictions ban for at least six months and to tackle discriminatory lettings policies.

On behalf of Labour, I put forward a joint proposal with the Greens on the wellbeing of future generations that I was pleased to see passed.

Essentially, it asked us to include the voices of young people in our discussions and decision-making as a council and ensure our actions meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Young people have been hit hard by past decisions and it is our moral duty to protect their interests and safeguard their future.

I’m also proud we won support for our lobbying plans to save the Union Learning Fund, our joint proposals to bring in more road safety measures and a cross-party commitment to working towards equality and ensuring trans-inclusive practices are implemented across the council.

Your Labour councillors stood up for residents, held the administration to account and won backing for policies that will have a positive impact on the city. We will continue to do so.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.