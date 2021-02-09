Police offer £1,000 reward in search for wanted man from Brighton

Police have doubled the reward being offered as they hunt for a wanted man from Brighton from £500 to £1,000.

Zak Marsden, 32, of Roman Road, Hove, was due to appear in court in December charged with attacking a woman in Queen’s Park Road, Brighton.

He failed to appear and Brighton magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest, not backed for bail.

Since Marsden skipped court and went on the run, three people have been arrested on suspicion of helping an offender.

He is now also suspected of smashing windows at a property in Brighton.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 9 February): “Police in Brighton have raised the reward being offered in a search for 32-year-old Zak Marsden from £500 to £1,000.

“Marsden is wanted for failing to appear at court on an assault charge and is also wanted for interview about reports of criminal damage.

“Marsden is wanted on a court warrant for failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 December charged with assaulting a woman known to him at an address in the city.

“During January, reports were received of windows at the address being deliberately smashed.

“Marsden is white, 5ft 6in, of large build, with blue eyes, a shaved head and a tattoo on his neck – and he has links to the Brighton and Hastings areas.

“During the search for Marsden, three people, two men, both aged 30, from Newhaven and Hove, and a woman aged 26, from Hastings, have been arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender.

“After being interviewed they have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.”

Detective Sergeant Jack Sagar, of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “We have offered the reward for information that leads to Marsden’s arrest and conviction.

“Anyone who assists an offender to evade justice also commits an offence themselves.

“If you have information which you think could help us find him, please call 101 quoting 650 of 08/09.

“But if you see him, do not approach him but dial 999 immediately.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”