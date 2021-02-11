Four burglaries across Brighton and Hove under investigation

Police are investigating four burglaries across Brighton and Hove – two of them homes and two of the break ins at business premises.

Three e-scooters, airpods, cables and a jacket were taken in one of the burglaries at a home in Hollingdean Road, Brighton.

The break in is believed to have happened between 3am and 3pm on Monday (8 February).

On the same day, police said, a business break in was reported involving a premises in Vale Road, Portslade.

The thieves stole a money tin containing about £70 between about 7am and 7.45am the previous Tuesday (2 February).

Cash totalling £180 was stolen from the till when a restaurant in The Drive, Hove, was burgled.

The offence was reported on Saturday (6 February) and police said that the suspect entered the restaurant over three nights.

A home in Marmion Road was broken into in the early hours of last Thursday (4 February) between 1am and 3am but, police said, nothing appeared to have been taken.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the offences can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101.