Vandals cause £8k damage to new play area in Brighton park

Posted On 11 Feb 2021 at 8:14 pm
Vandals have caused £8,000 damage to a new play area in a popular park, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Thursday 11 February).

The council said: “We’re calling on residents who use or live near Stanmer Park playground to be vigilant after a spate of attacks on the equipment.

“Vandals have caused more than £8,000 worth of damage to the play area which was installed brand new just a few months ago.

“A series of strikes have been carried out including smashed wooden panels and perspex window frames on the multiplay, damage to the slide, play equipment left dangerous to children by screws and bolts being left loosened, while razor sharp screws have been left sticking out of wood.”

Green councillor Martin Osborne, who represents Hollingdean and Stanmer ward, said: “This damage is really appalling as £60,000 was spent installing what is a lovely playground for children to use.

“But more importantly, it’s also extremely dangerous for children that are using the playground as bolts are being loosened and screws being left exposed.”

Half of the cost of the £60,000 installation was donated by two former residents of Stanmer Village, Jamie and Viv Hooper.

The council added: “Since the new year, it has become a target for vandals out to cause trouble and make the equipment unsafe.”

Mr and Mrs Hooper said: “We’re extremely upset that the funds we gave to provide enjoyment to children with their families visiting Stanmer, including young and disabled children, should be abused in such a way, especially at a time when people are limited in their outings to their local parks.”

Councillor Osborne said: “Our parks staff are having to continually check the equipment to ensure it’s safe for children to play on but there aren’t the resources to do this every day.

“We’d like everyone to be on the alert and report any vandalism being carried out to the police on number 101 or by emailing cityparks@brighton-hove.gov.uk.”

