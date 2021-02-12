Missing girl could be in Brighton



A 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from Hastings is believed to have travelled to Brighton and there are concerns for her safety and welfare.

Maisie Stretch was last seen at her home in the Broomgrove area of Hastings around 3pm on Wednesday (February 10). It is thought that she may have travelled to the Brighton and Hove area by train.

She is white, 5ft 4in, of medium build, with long ginger hair that may be in braids. She is likely to be wearing jeans with rips and a black coat with a fur hood.

Anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts if asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1315 of 10/02.