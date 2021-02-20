Hove based Greyhound wins prestigious race at Crayford
Hove based Greyhound Punk Rock Mutley won the Golden Jacket Final at Crayford on Saturday lunchtime.
The dog is trained at Hove by S Maplesden and won out of Trap 6 and was the outsider of the field.
The contest is over 40 years old and dogs from all around the country compete over 714 metres the Final worth over £17,000 for connections
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.