Half time with Hodges – West Bromwich Albion 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Official: Watching Brighton & Hove Albion is bad for your health.

Not necessarily the team’s performance, although Pascal Gross missing a 19th penalty that would have restored parity after Kyle Bartley’s opener for West Brom didn’t help.

But the talking point already described as the biggest VAR shambles ever seen was Lewis Dunk’s disallowed goal from a free kick on 30 minutes.

It was initially ruled out by referee Lee Mason who then gave the goal after it became clear that he blew his whistle before Dunk struck the ball.

Then VAR intervened and adjudged that as Mason blew his whistle to stop play before the ball crossed the goal line, the effort should again be disallowed.

Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly both had glorious chances to pull the Seagulls level.

And right at the end of the half Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez made a super save from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.