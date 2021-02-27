Lockdown drink drivers banned from the road

Two men have been banned from the road after being caught drink drinking on the first day of the second national coronavirus lockdown.

One was given a three-year ban for having drunk more than three times the legal amount of alcohol while the other had drunk almost twice as much as the law permits.

Radoslaw Cygan, 44, of Rowan Close, Portslade, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Thursday 5 November when he appeared before Brighton magistrates earlier this month.

Cygan, who is Polish, was at the wheel of a silver Ford Galaxy when he stopped on the A259 Kingsway, on Hove seafront, by the corner of St Aubyns.

He had 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Cygan was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £266 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making £385 in all.

Richard Gascoine, 48, was given a three-year ban after being caught in nearby Albany Villas, Hove, on the same day.

Gascoine, of Bedford Row, Worthing, was caught over the limit for a second time last month when he was stopped in Findon.

He had been at the wheel of a Saab when he was stopped in Hove and found to have 116 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In Findon he was back behind the wheel of his Saab when found to have 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Gascoine admitted the offences when he appeared before Brighton magistrates and was banned from driving for three years and given a community sentence.

The bench ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work over 12 months, pay a £1,000 fine, £170 prosecution costs and a £100 victim surcharge, making £1,270 in all.

Joshua Kedward, 52, of Madehurst Close, Brighton, was caught speeding in November during the second lockdown.

He admitted the offence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court having been clocked going faster than the 30mph limit in a black Toyota Land Cruiser on the A270 Lewes Road by the corner of Coldean Lane, Brighton.

Kedward was given three penalty points on his driving licence, fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and a £32 victim surcharge, making £132 in all.

A motorcyclist was banned after being caught speeding on the A27 during the first national coronavirus lockdown on Saturday 2 May.

Chris Danes, 49, of Thornhill Rise, Portslade, admitted speeding when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

He was banned for six months for exceeding the 70mph speed limit, fined £484 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge, making £617 in all.

Conor Sherwood, of Bute Close, Corby, Northamptonshire, was jailed for driving while disqualified in Sheepcote Valley, Brighton, in October.

Sherwood had a suspended prison sentence hanging over him for a previous offence of driving while disqualified when he was arrested in Brighton.

He was in a new white Mercedes, was driving without due care and attention and failed to stop for the police.

Sherwood pleaded guilty to the offences and to having no insurance when he appeared before Brighton magistrates.

He was jailed for two months for driving while disqualified and ordered to serve two months of his previous 18-week suspended sentence, consecutively, making four months in total.

The bench also ordered him to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs, making £213 in total.

Amir Mahrouyan, 31, of Bexhill Road, Woodingdean, was spared prison but banned for a further six months for driving while disqualified.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court, he admitted the offence after being caught on the A27 at Hollingbury. He also pleaded guilty to having no insurance.

Mahrouyan was given a community sentence and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work over 12 months.

A drug driver has been banned for 12 months after being caught on the A23 at Patcham in a silver Yaris Zinc the day after the lifting of all the first lockdown restrictions last July.

William Hnatow, 22, of Ashley Park Road, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, admitted driving having had cocaine and cannabis.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court he was banned, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making £239 in all.

The court also fined Hannah Edwards, 28, of Vere Road, Brighton, for driving a green Honda Jazz without due care and attention on the A26 at Newhaven.

She was given six points on her driving licence, fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making £349 in all.