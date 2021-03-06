Albion get in a right old flap, lose again and sink into relegation mire

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Leicester City 2

Albion have lost for the third successive time and are in a worse position than they have ever been in the Premier League.

An error from young goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who failed to deal with a late corner, saw the Seagulls again throw away the points from a promising position.

It looked like Albion’s recent troubles were behind them when Adam Lallana scored his first goal for the club after 10 minutes following great work from Neal Maupay.

Lallana nearly made it two as his header from a Pascal Gross corner hit the outside of the post.

Maupay put the ball in the net as Lallana returned the compliment with a great pass – but the goal was ruled out for offside.

And Sanchez made a super save from Sidnei Tavares.

Leicester were much more composed and fluid in the second half and while Albion were still being fairly industrious, they didn’t have a clear-cut chance.

Leicester drew level thanks to a world class through ball from Youri Tielemans. Lewis Dunk failed to cut out the threat and Kelechi Iheanacho was able to steer a shot past Sanchez.

Albion looked crestfallen once again and Leicester became stronger and took command of the match.

The Seagulls still had chances and were making Kasper Schmeichel work hard to manage his area. Lallana had a chance to put Albion back in the lead but Schmeichel saved well.

In the end, Albion were undone again in the last few minutes from a corner as Sanchez flapped and the ball was headed home by a crouching Daniel Amartey to give Leicester the lead as the match approached stoppage time.

Dan Burn had a chance to level it up again but couldn’t quite get his tall frame on the end of a cross.

Albion now face Southampton at St Mary’s live on BBC 1 on Sunday 14 March followed by a crucial encounter with fellow strugglers Newcastle at the Amex a week later.

The Seagulls are three points ahead of Fulham in 18th. The Cottagers take on out of form Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow.