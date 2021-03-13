Synthpop legends Blancmange announce rescheduled Brighton concert date

Synthpop legends Blancmange are certainly planning ahead this time around, as they have announced a large 22-date UK tour which takes in a return back to the Concorde 2 – they last performed there on 5th October 2017 (Read our review HERE).

The date announced for Brighton is Wednesday 17th November 2021 – purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.

Blancmange is spearheaded by Neil Arthur and the last time they appeared in Brighton & Hove was on 15th November last year, when they sold out The Old Market. You can read our review of that concert HERE.

Blancmange have been coming to Brighton for many years and I even grabbed ticket 001 when I saw them live back in 1982 at the New Regent, which used to be down West Street. Back in those days Blancmange was Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe and they achieved Top 10 singles status with 1982’s ‘Living On A Ceiling’, ‘Blind Vision’ (1983) and ‘Don’t Tell Me’ (1984) and their second album ‘Mange Tout’ (1984) also hit the Top 10 albums. However, their debut ‘Happy Families’ debut album is an absolute classic! A must for every synth music fan!

Sadly Stephen Luscombe is no longer a part of Blancmange due to ill health, but their sound remains true to what it always was. In fact if anything, it’s a tad meatier these days, with the 2018 ‘Wanderlust’ album being a classic example.

These days, Blancmange are more prolific than ever! Neil Arthur is certainly on a creative journey as since 2015, many new albums of varying styles, have been released. There has been ‘Semi Detached‘, ‘Unfurnished Rooms‘, ‘Mindset‘, ‘Expanded Mindset‘, ‘Waiting Room‘, and next week (19th March 2021) sees the final release in the ambient music trilogy entitled ‘Nil By Mouth‘.

And as a reminder, the Blancmange Wednesday 17th November 2021 tickets can be purchased HERE or HERE. For all tour date concert tickets – click this link HERE.

Find out more about Blancmange HERE.

