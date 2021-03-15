Rag’n’Bone Man announces Brighton concert as part of ‘Life By Misadventure’ tour

Today, the Multi-Brit Award Winning Rag’n’Bone Man has announced that he will be bringing his ‘Life By Misadventure’ tour right across the UK and Ireland this October and November.

The twelve-date tour will kick off on 17th October at the Brighton Centre with stops in Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Bristol, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Plymouth, Manchester, Birmingham, and Newcastle before wrapping on 6th November in London. Tickets for Rag’n’Bone Man’s ‘Life By Misadventure’ Tour will go on sale 9am Friday 26th March at LiveNation.co.uk.

The tour announcement comes ahead of release of the multi-platinum singer’s highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘Life by Misadventure’, which is released by Columbia Records on Friday 7th May.

Firmly established as one of Britain’s most successful artists of the past decade, Rag’n’Bone Man is now poised to assert himself as one of its authentic and original talents. Fans can expect an unmissable show with the multi-Brit Award winner performing ‘Human’, ‘Skin’, ‘Giant’, ‘Run’ and the critically acclaimed ‘All You Ever Wanted’ to name a few.

Rag’n’Bone Man, who hails from Uckfield, was last spotted in Brighton at the Kaiser Chiefs concert on 30th January 2020 – Read our review HERE. His last Brighton concert was up at Brighton Racecourse on 27th July 2019 – Read our review HERE.

RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES:

Sun 17 Oct 2021 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

Mon 18 Oct 2021 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Tue 19 Oct 2021 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Thu 21 Oct 2021 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 22 Oct 2021 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 23 Oct 2021 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Mon 25 Oct 2021 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thu 28 Oct 2021 – Plymouth, Pavilion

Fri 29 Oct 2021 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 31 Oct 2021, – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Wed 03 Nov 2021 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Sat 06 Nov 2021 – London, Eventim Apollo

Further information regarding the Brighton Centre concert can be located HERE.