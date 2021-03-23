‘Under The Spotlight Campaign’ with Sam Tompkins and Ren at Brighton’s Concorde 2

Menswear specialists scotts are renowned among fashion-forwards lads for their eye for heritage sport brands with a timeless appeal. Constantly inspired by how contemporary music drives the latest youth culture trends, scotts now celebrate their connection with the British music scene by launching the new video series ‘Under The Spotlight’.

The Under The Spotlight campaign focuses on some of the UK’s most vital rising talent. Each video highlights a specific musician, who is taken back to their hometown roots for a revealing conversation with a personally chosen interviewer. The series has been launched with its first instalment which puts the spotlight on Sam Tompkins, who is renowned for organically blending singer-songwriter confessions with R&B flair on tracks such as ‘You Broke My Heart So Badly’, ‘Faded’ and ‘Charlie’.

Sam Tompkins heads to Brighton’s renowned music venue Concorde 2 for a conversation with his confidant Ren. The two artists are old friends, having both nurtured their talents on the local busking scene before rising to wider attention.

The wide-ranging conversation finds Tompkins reflecting on his back story, how he developed his skills as an artist, and his memories of busking with Ren. Naturally the topic of lockdown looms large, as Tompkins explores the impact it has had on his career and mental health, and what steps he has taken to reduce its impact. Watch the video HERE.

Throughout, Tompkins is sporting stylish designs from Napapijri’s summer 2021 collection, some of which is available exclusively via scotts. Napapijri is an Italian brand, with a sort-of-Finnish name, and a Norwegian flag as its logo. The premium casual wear brand has thrived on intersectionality from the very beginning: defying labels, transcending boxes, and pursuing the unexpected journey into nature and creativity.

The Under The Spotlight campaign will continue in the coming weeks, with further content focusing on artists such as Sam Fender and Jax Jones along with brands including Barbour International and Ellesse.

Please visit:

scotts

Sam Tompkins

Napapijri

Ren