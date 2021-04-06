brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
‘Life in the Park’ launches in Brighton featuring Orbital, Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Denis Sulta, Nightmares On Wax, Crazy P, Cinthie, Sally C, Cassy and more

Light at the end of the tunnel asLife in the Park launches in Brighton…

The Arch will host their first UK event series since lockdown at a stunning, purpose-built, mini-festival site with marquee, fairground rides and food stalls… Summer’s here.

To celebrate the return to life, normality and a fresh new venue and outlook on life, The Arch launch an eagerly anticipated open-air series of events called ‘Life in the Park’, which will land at Brighton Rugby Club, Waterhall, Brighton in June and July.

Orbital

Eight specially handpicked events will take place in partnership with Cream, Garden Project, Renaissance, BMC and Take x Other World with a capacity for 2000 people at each event. The launch event on Saturday 20th June is in collaboration Take x Otherworld bringing world renowned DJ and producer, Hot Creations label boss and founder of Paradise Jamie Jones to Brighton alongside Prok | Fitch, Fleur Shore and more. With 30 years passing since Chime was released, Orbital will be performing a special dj set to mark the occasion on Sunday 27th June in collaboration with BMC and support from Justin Robertson, Steve Mac and more.

Jamie Jones

Dancefloor juggernaut, Denis Sulta, makes his long awaited return to Brighton on Saturday 3rd July, bringing some friends along with him including Mella Dee, Cinthie, and more. On Sunday 4th July Soundcrash present Carnivalesque feat. David Rodigan, Crazy P, Nightmares on Wax, Norman Jay and more, for a day of funk, soul, reggae, ska, disco and hip hop. On Saturday 10th July Garden Project and The Arch present Skream; notorious party starter and one of the seminal electronic producers of the past decade with Skream & Guests. On Sunday 11th July We Love Reggae & Ska take over the decks with The Dualers, Ras Kwame, Reggae Roast & more tba. Maceo Plex headlines Renaissance’s return to UK clubbing in a unique, mini-festival event site, perfect for those long-awaited summer vibes with Maceo Plex & Guests on Saturday 17th July with the finale on Sunday 18th July in collaboration with Cream with a Summer day party featuring Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul, Seb Fontaine, K-Klass, Smokin Jo and Jon Pleased Wimmin.

Denis Sultra

In spite of the challenges and the uncertainty The Arch has faced over the past 12 months, the team have worked hard to put together a 4 week program of open-air events to celebrate the venue’s return that the city can be proud of.

“We have used the time while we have been closed to plan our return with a whole new outlook and attitude toward opening, through an extensive refurbishment, a tidy looking rebrand, new website and new resident djs. We embarked on this project to mark the occasion, with a series of events for Brighton and surrounding areas like no other. “ Says Damien Fell, The Arch x LiFE programme director.

Maceo Plex

Full Schedule:

Sat 26th June – Jamie Jones, Prok | Fitch, Fleur Shore, Joseph Edmund, Summer Ghemati & More tba
12pm-10pm
The Arch x Take x Otherworld bring World renowned DJ and producer, Hot Creations label boss, founder and curator of Paradise to Brighton

Sun 27th June – Orbital – 30 Years Celebratory Dj Set, support from Justin Robertson, Steve Mac and more tba
12pm-8pm
With 30 years passing since Chime was released, 30 years of rave, and 30 years of Orbital parties, we are absolutely chuffed to announce the Hartnoll boys will be performing a special 30 year set to mark the occasion.

Sat 3rd July – Denis Sulta & Mella Dee, Cinthie, Sally C, Bklava & more tba
12pm-10pm
Dancefloor juggernaut, Denis Sulta, makes his long awaited return to Brighton’s nightlife calendar and he brought some friends along with him

Sun 4th July – David Rodigan, Nightmares On Wax, Crazy P, Norman Jay + more
12pm-8pm
Soundcrash pres Carnivalesque feat. David Rodigan, Crazy P, Nightmares on Wax and more, for a day of funk, soul, reggae, ska, disco and hip hop

Sat 10th July – Skream & Guests tba
12pm-10pm
Garden Project and The Arch present Skream; notorious party starter and one of the seminal electronic producers of the past decade.

Sun 11th July – We Love Reggae & Ska with The Dualers, Ras Kwame, Reggae Roast & more tba
12pm-8pm
And what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than listening to some amazing Reggae and Ska from some of the biggest names in the Industry

Sat 17th July – Maceo Plex & Guests tba
12pm-10pm
MACEO PLEX headlines Renaissance’s return to UK clubbing in a unique, mini-festival event site, perfect for those long-awaited summer vibes!

Sun 18th July – Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul, Seb Fontaine, K-Klass, Smokin Jo, Jon Pleased Wimmin
12pm-8pm
Cream returns to Brighton with a Summer day party as part of LiFE In The Park 2021 series, and a long awaited return of Ibiza legend Roger Sanchez

Tickets from £16:75 – Buy tickets here: https://lifebrighton.co.uk/#tickets

‘Life In The Park’ events flyer

 

