Fatboy Slim announces extra Brighton concert

Posted On 09 Apr 2021 at 8:23 am
Fatboy Slim announces new Brighton concert. Tickets on sale today (9th April 2021)

With his one-off blue light and NHS workers show at the Brighton Centre on Thursday 11th November 2021 completely sold out, Fatboy Slim has announced an extra hometown show which is open for all fans. It will be taking place the night before (Wednesday 10th November 2021) and will also be at the infamous Brighton Centre.

The ‘We’ve Come A Long Long Way Together’ tour will see Fatboy Slim create one the UK’s biggest dance floors turning our favourite arenas into unique night club experiences.

Fast forward to 2020 when staying home became the new normal, Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) in the land of lockdown took to the online streaming phenomenon, inviting fans to join him live from his home.

The winter months saw Norman keeping warm at his much-loved Big Beach Café in Brighton. As a DJ, songwriter, bassist, art curator and father who’s been seen playing clubs, stadiums, festivals, fields, boats, and Brighton’s i360; it’s time for Fatboy Slim to don that Hawaiian shirt, kick off his shoes and reunite us all again and unite under one roof raving.

Tickets go on sale today (9th April 2021) from 9am and there is a maximum of 6 tickets per purchase. Further details HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

Find out more about Fatboy Slim HERE.

Tour flyer (without the extra new date listed)

