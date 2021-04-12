Brighton & Hove Albion climb Premier League table after snore draw with Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Everton 0

An unremarkable, but overall effective match for Albion, as a point puts them seven in front of Fulham with a superior goal difference and a game in hand over the Cottagers. The Seagulls go above Burnley into 15th courtesy of a far superior goal difference.

Excitement was limited as were clear-cut chances – Neal Maupay seeing an effort deflected wide by Yerry Mina’s arm and Yves Bissouma’s acrobatic overhead kick were the pick of the first half.

Tom Davies planted a header wide for the Toffees, after excellent approach play from Richarlison.

Albion’s efforts increased after the break. Danny Welbeck playing out a little wider had a few chances as he worked well with Maupay, but a majority of his efforts were blocked or saw him really wanting too much time against quality defenders, such as Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate.

Jakub Moder was also getting involved and had a couple of chances, but was off target with both efforts.

It was one-way traffic in Albion’s favour for a while, with Lewis Dunk twisting his head on to a Adam Lallana centre, only to see Robin Olsen, the Everton keeper, tip the effort over the bar.

Everton had their moments. One saw James Rodriguez force Sanchez to push the ball wide for a corner.

But it was largely Albion in the ascendancy. The Seagulls’ best effort fell to Maupay, after Bissouma found him in space and, 12 yards out, but the French striker lifted his chance well over the bar.

Not long after Lallana saw another effort fly over the bar, Everton had the best chance of the match. Alex Iwobi, on as a substitute, found himself in space after Coleman won the ball in an advanced position. Iwobi’s shot flew just over the bar, with Sanchez seemingly beaten.

One last free kick for Albion in a fairly decent position saw Pascal Gross fire the ball into the wall.

The Seagulls next take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 20 April, followed by another away match at Sheffield United on Saturday 24 April.

It will be a game in which the Seagulls could effectively relegate Sheffield United with a win and which will also serve as Brighton’s game in hand over Fulham.