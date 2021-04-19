Man taken to hospital after Brighton seafront attack

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked on Brighton seafront.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for the victim and witnesses to get in touch today (Monday 19 April) as part of the investigation of the attack last Thursday (15 April).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Brighton.

“At about 12.30am on Thursday (15 April) officers received a report that a man was assaulted near the basketball courts by King’s Road.

“The victim, aged 25, was taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged himself.

“Two suspects – a 31-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened and for the victim to get in touch with officers so his full account can be taken.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that may be able to assist with enquiries can report online or call 101, quoting 29 of 15/04.”