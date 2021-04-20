Brighton and Hove Albion spell out opposition to European Super League plans

Brighton and Hove Albion spelt out the club’s opposition to plans for a breakaway European Super League today (Tuesday 20 April).

Albion issued a statement on behalf of club chairman Tony Bloom, head coach Graham Potter, chief executive Paul Barber and technical director Dan Ashworth as the side prepares to play Chelsea tonight.

The London side is one of six British clubs looking to join the controversial proposal along with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Albion statement said: “Brighton and Hove Albion are totally opposed to plans for a breakaway European Super League as it would destroy the dreams of clubs at every level of the domestic game.

“These plans are the latest in an alarming and growing list of clandestine attempts from a small group of clubs whose actions would be wiping out close to 150 years of football’s tradition, competition and sporting progress through merit.

“The ups and downs of football – promotion, relegation, winning titles and cups, challenging for, or missing out, on a European place – are all part and parcel of the drama, jeopardy, joy and heartbreak that makes our game the most watched and most loved in the world.

“These key attributes create significant value from which we feed a financial support structure which helps to sustain football at every level in our country and well beyond.

“By contrast, a European Super League would concentrate value for the benefit of a small number of clubs.

“The efforts to create a closed-shop for all but the largest clubs demonstrate a clear lack of respect for the contributions of all clubs within the domestic leagues in this country and across Europe.

“Plans for a European Super League also totally disregard fans, the lifeblood of our sport at professional levels, and fly in the face of the views and wishes of the overwhelming majority of football supporters of all clubs.

“These clubs, like Brighton and Hove Albion, invest heavily to support their own dreams, and those of their fans, to play at the highest level they can, and to help create a sense of pride in their own clubs across the country.

“Off the pitch, we remain custodians of our clubs on behalf of past, present and future generations of fans and the communities we all represent. This is a responsibility we believe we must all take very seriously.

“It has been hugely encouraging to see universal opposition and widespread condemnation from across the game from various football authorities, fans, players, commentators, pundits and media, and all-party opposition in government.

“We will continue to work with those groups, including the UK government and MPs of all political parties, football’s governing bodies and all of our colleagues across football to oppose and defeat these plans.

“Ultimately, we are committed to a thriving domestic league and pyramid with the ultimate reward of European competition for achievements and success on the field.

“We remain open to a transparent, calm and rationale dialogue with all clubs to achieve this.”