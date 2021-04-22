Pankhurst residents say they will sue owners of ‘unsafe’ fire-ravaged flats



Traumatised residents of a block of flats destroyed by fire say they intend to sue the housing association which owns it, the builders and the architect.

In September 2019, a block of 12 flats at the top of Pankhurst Avenue was engulfed in flames.

Concerns over the speed at which the blaze was able to rip through the roof led to the evacuation of two blocks next to it. Since then, a series of failings were identified, and those residents are still unable to return.

A fire safety report discovered fire breaks in the roof were missing.

It said that residents had ignored notices telling them to stay in their flats in the event of fire, adding: “In hindsight the speed and extent of fire development showed this to be a rather fortuitous move.”

The block has since been demolished and plans for a replacement one were submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council in September.

Today, lawyers representing all the residents on the estate say they have discovered Guinness Partnership, the housing association which owns the site, intends to demolish the other two blocks.

In a statement, the families said: “There are still thousands of families across the UK living with the worry of unsafe and dangerous cladding.

“When our homes were destroyed in 2019, we never expected to still be continuing our fight for justice at the loss of our homes, treasured possessions, and the trauma of having to flee from a burning building in fear of our lives.

“In order to stand up to large organisations like The Guinness Partnership, we are calling for members of the public to help us with our campaign, if they can, showing landlords that they cannot get away with ignoring safety concerns.

“If our challenge is successful, this could spur action and help rectify this blight on our nation’s homes.”

Brenel Menezes, an Associate at Hodge Jones and Allen who is representing the families said: “For too long the former residents of Pankhurst Avenue have had their questions about what led to the destruction of their homes ignored.

“It is clear that this building did not meet fire safety standards – and we believe this is down to the negligence of The Guinness Partnership, and others. The time for waiting patiently for an explanation is over, the families deserve answers.”

The families are now raising money to support their legal action. To donate, visit https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/justice-for-pankhurst

Guiness Partnership has been approached for comment.