Missing girl believed to be in Brighton

A missing 15-year-old girl is believed by police to be in Brighton.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help to find Sienna Friar yesterday (Wednesday 28 April).

The force said: “Sienna was last seen leaving her home address near Heathfield around 5.55pm on Tuesday (27 April).

“It is thought she has since travelled to Brighton.

“Sienna is described as white, 5ft 4in, of slim build and with shoulder length-brown hair.

“She has piercings to her lip and nose.

“When last seen she was wearing denim jeans with holes in, a short black jacket and a black Nike cap. She was also carrying a small black bag.

“Anyone who sees Sienna or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1349 of 27/04.”