Missing woman from Brighton found

A missing woman from Brighton has been found, Sussex Police said this morning (Wednesday 12 May).

The force said: “Emma Daniels, 24, who had been reported missing from Brighton since (Monday) 10 May, has now been found and is safe.”

The police issued a public appeal for help finding her, saying that officers were concerned for her welfare.

"Our thanks to everyone who spread the message."

“Our thanks to everyone who spread the message.”