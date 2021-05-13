Gary Numan announces 2022 UK tour including Brighton concert

The legendary Gary Numan, who used to reside here in Sussex at Ragged Dog Lane in Waldron, has announced that he will be coming back next year as part of a full UK tour.

He teased fans with an announcement video on his Facebook page – watch it HERE.

According to the video, the 2022 tour will take in Cardiff, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Bournemouth, London, Plymouth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Manchester and Sheffield. The exact dates and venues have as yet to be announced! But I’m sure that we won’t have to wait too long!

Gary Numan last performed live in Brighton on 16th October 2017 – Read our review HERE.

The 2022 tour will obviously include tracks from his forthcoming brand new album ‘Intruder’, which is set to drop on May 21st. It will hopefully see Numan hitting the Official UK No.1 Album slot again – a position he has not held since his 1980 ‘Telekon’ album. The signs are very encouraging as his last studio album, ‘Savage (Songs from a Broken World)’, held the No.2 slot in 2017.

The new ‘Intruder’ album will be released in various exciting formats, including: Double Picture Disc Vinyl, Gold Double Vinyl (from Gary Numan’s official store), Silver Double Vinyl (from Amazon), Red Double Vinyl (only from select indie stores, including Resident music in Brighton), Black Double Vinyl, Deluxe CD Album, Standard CD Album, Cassette (exclusively from the official store), and Download. (For myself, I have pre-ordered the red vinyl edition to keep record stores going. Mind you I nearly went for the picture discs).

Select formats feature two bonus tracks: questions of faith in ‘When You Fall’ and a plaintive, stripped back version of ‘The End of Dragons’.

‘Intruder’ tracklist:

1.‘Betrayed’

2.‘The Gift’

3.‘I Am Screaming’

4.‘Intruder’

5.‘Is This World Not Enough’

6.‘A Black Sun

7.‘The Chosen’

8.‘And It Breaks Me Again’

9.‘Saints And Liars’

10.‘Now And Forever’

11.‘The End of Dragons’

12.‘When You Fall’ (bonus track on deluxe CD, vinyl and digital formats)

13.‘The End of Dragons (alt piano)’ (bonus track on vinyl and digital formats)

The album is now available to pre-order HERE.

‘Intruder’ was recorded between sessions at Numan’s home studio in Los Angeles and at producer Ade Fenton’s studio in Bath. It represents their fifth studio album together after ‘Jagged’ (2006), ‘Dead Sun Rising’ (2011), ‘Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind)’ (2013) and ‘Savage (Songs From A Broken World)’ (2017).

‘Intruder’ is Numan’s 18th solo studio album and he explains the thinking behind it: “‘Intruder’ looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view. If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.

The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for it’s well being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged. Disillusioned and heartbroken it is now fighting back. Essentially, it considers human kind to be a virus attacking the planet. Climate change is the undeniable sign of the Earth saying enough is enough, and finally doing what it needs to do to get rid of us, and explaining why it feels it has to do it.”

The title track and lead single provides a tantalising taster of what to expect. As austere synths loom like shadows and industrial beats are detonated, Numan’s beguiling hook towers like a beacon in the darkness. It’s visionary, fierce and fascinating: three traits that have become hallmarks of the musician’s influential career. The song, he says, finds “the Earth angry and hostile, and more than willing to fight back.” Watch the ‘Intruder’ video HERE.

The second single from the album was the eerily haunting ‘Saints And Liars’ – Enjoy the official video HERE.

A few weeks ago Numan presented his new single ‘Now And Forever’, which is the final teaser to preview the release of ‘Intruder’.

‘Now And Forever’ presents a subtle change of tone to the tracks that have preceded it. Its spare industrial opening marches like a funeral procession for a fatally wounded world, but its comparatively luminous synths and warm female backing vocals establish a mood of hope rather than pure despair. That ambience also resonates in the lyrics, which are viewed from the perspective of a world which has purged the population that plagued it. There’s regret for what has happened, but there’s the possibility for redemption at some point in the distant future: “Until it’s your time, I’ll wait here for you, forever.”

“This is one of two songs on Intruder where I tried to write a lyric that continued with the earth speaking theme of the album, but also had a second, entirely different meaning within it. In the case of ‘Now And Forever’ the lyric is not only a message from the earth to humanity, but also a message from me to my wife Gemma” says Gary. Listen to ‘Now And Forever’ HERE.

