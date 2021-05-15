Brighton’s wild Lambrini Girls appearing at The Rossi Bar

£1 per band! Rude not to, I say!

The date for your diary for a wild night out in Brighton is Thursday 24th June 2021. Eager gig goers who in the know, will be heading over to 8 Queens Road to enjoy wild sets from a trio of local music talent for a mere £3.

The venue is The Rossi Bar and on the bill are the Lambrini Girls with support from DIRTY and DOGLUNG.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were fortunate to catch the Lambrini Girls performing live on two previous occasions, once at the same Rossi Bar on 20th February 2020 (Read our review HERE) and once at Brighton Dome on 24th October 2020 (Read our review HERE).

Brighton three piece Lambrini Girls are Phoebe Lunny (vocals/guitar), Fox Foxington Fox (bass/backing vocals) and Catt Dampier (drums) and they are causing one helluva storm with their brazen powerhouse punk. They seriously revel in trashed out energy and scathing guitars and have been gaining traction in the Brighton scene with their debut single ‘Homewrecker’ (Check it out HERE) and of course for their Brighton Dome performance. It appears that quite possibly the Lambrini Girls are taking over the Brighton punk scene one fizzy pink bottle at a time. You bring the Lambrini and they’ll bring the chaos!

“LAMBRINI GIRLS! Despite being named after the beloved perry drink this Brighton three-piece’s sound is neither light nor fruity. You should instead expect to knock back raw, face melting garage-punk and ruddy well like it!”– Tell Everyone promotions.

Special guests on the night will be DIRTY, who are a Psych-Grunge 4 piece from Brighton who will be playing absolute filth (see HERE) and DOGLUNG, who are James Lewin, Jamie Boyles, Jake Lillywhite and Kyle Strong and they are slingers of scrappy noise (see HERE).