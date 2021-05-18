Premier League Match Day 37 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Albion take Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex this evening (Tuesday 18 May).
Jakob Moder replaces Leondro Trossard in an otherwise unchanged starting line up from the 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the weekend.
Skipper Lewis Dunk and top scorer Neal Maupay are still suspended after being sent off at Wolves.
