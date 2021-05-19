Bus company plans new garage and offices in Hove

Bus company bosses have submitted plans for a new office and garage in Hove.

Brighton and Hove Buses wants to redevelop its office and garage building in Conway Street, Hove, on the west corner of Fonthill Road.

In papers submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council, the company said that it wanted to replace out-of-date office buildings and replace them with a new “high-quality” building, improving the area.

The bus company said that it needed to redevelop the site now rather than wait for the wider redevelopment of the area.

Last year the council granted planning permission for 200 flats as part of a scheme known as Hove Gardens.

The developer behind the Hove Gardens scheme has already demolished the old warehouses between the eastern end of Conway Street and Ellen Street.

The application by Brighton and Hove Buses parent company Go Ahead Group said that the proposals were developed while considering the “wider masterplan aspirations” for the area.

The application said: “The proposal should be supported as it can clearly be included in the definition of sustainable development, being located close to Hove station and being for the public bus provider for Brighton and Hove.

“The social need for the development has been identified and it would deliver jobs contributing to economic sustainability as well.”

Designs include artwork on a community wall and green fencing.

The planning application can be found on the council website at planningapps.brighton-hove.gov.uk by searching for BH2021/01731.