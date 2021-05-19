editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Huge 90’s Pop Party announced for this October

Posted On 19 May 2021 at 3:12 pm
Peter Andre

The ultimate 90s Baby Pop Event will be taking place at The Oval in Hastings on Sunday 3rd October 2021 from 2pm to 10pm, courtesy of JBM Music.

The lineup has been announced and consists of Peter Andre, Vengaboys, 5ive, A1, 911, Atomic Kitten, Gareth Gates, Liberty X, S Club, East 17, Blazin Squad, The Honeyz, Baby D, Livin Joy and Rozalla.

A true feel-good celebration led by the sounds of one of music’s most legendary decades of all time, ‘90s Baby’ places firm emphasis on a care-free evening of unmatched euphoria ,with the popular nostalgia-led brand experiencing a meteoric rise in recent years, selling out various events all over the United Kingdom.

Vengaboys

Bringing a truly stellar line-up from everybody’s favourite decade, the post-pandemic edition of 90s Baby – set to take place under a covered big top on 3rd October – will see Peter Andre greasing up those rippled abs one more time as he performs a simply ‘Insania’ set, filled with his biggest anthems, from ‘Mysterious Girl’ and beyond. With the Vengaboys making The Oval go ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!’, this glittering ensemble will also include heart-throb boy-bands, 5ive, A1, and 911.

Atomic Kitten

Chart-toppers Atomic Kitten will be in attendance to remind the rabid crowd of their original lyrics to 2018’s viral anthem ‘Southgate, You’re The One’, whilst Pop Idol finalist Gareth Gates will be keen to remind everyone why he was once the nation’s ultimate spiky-haired sweetheart. With further performances from ‘Popstars’ runners-up Liberty X, and East 17, Tina and Brad will also be out to prove why there’s no party like an S Club party. Rounding off the dynamic and star-studded cast are all-male posse Blazin’ Squad, as well as The Honeyz, Baby D, Livin Joy, and Rozalla, who
will be sure to perform the ultimate 90s anthem ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’.

East 17

With this one sure to sell out in record time, tickets for the biggest pop party of the decade are seriously HOT tickets! Grab yours ASAP to avoid disappointment and join us in October for a mesmeric day of 90s Baby action by the idyllic setting of the Hastings sea-front! Grab your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agent.

The Oval on Hastings seafront

The Oval is located at Bohemia Road, Hastings, TN34 1EU, and is a short walking distance from Hastings mainline station with direct links to Brighton, London, and Ashford International. It is within the vicinity of the award winning Pier, the Seafront and the Old Town.

Event flyer

