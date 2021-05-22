New opposition leaders spell out their aims

We are privileged to be leading the official opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council – and we are looking forward to working with the Labour team to promote our values.

Our priority is providing constructive and effective opposition. In this “no overall control” council, it’s crucial we hold the minority Green administration to account and work constructively with all parties where possible to advance the best interests of the city.

We want to express our gratitude to Councillor Nancy Platts who is stepping down from leading the Labour group due to the growing demands of her successful business.

While leading the council, and the opposition, Nancy steered the city through the initial stages of the covid-19 pandemic, oversaw the building of more council homes and affordable homes and set up the city’s first ever climate assembly.

While she has stepped down to focus on working with residents in her ward of East Brighton, her community and voluntary work, she will remain active in the Labour group and a great source of support to us both.

As we look towards an economic recovery for the city, we want to see local businesses at the heart of a local economy that builds community wealth.

We want to see the money that’s spent in the city stay in the city to benefit our local businesses and residents.

We want to foster a sustainable recovery that recognises the need to combat the climate crisis and creates a fairer city with more affordable homes.

We also want to see our city cleaned up to ensure we can reap the benefits of lockdown restrictions easing and encourage visitors back.

We hear constantly from residents about overflowing bins, missed recycling collections and overgrown weeds.

We need the council to step up and address these problems and promote the importance of taking pride in our communities.

We want to change the culture of the council so that residents can play a more active role in local decision-making and have their voices heard.

We want to empower residents so that as a city we can come together to tackle the big issues of the day and no one feels excluded.

We are taking on this role together at a critical juncture for our city and we will work hard for all residents.

Councillor John Allcock and Councillor Carmen Appich are the joint leaders of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.