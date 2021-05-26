Bad parking leaves play area churned up

A councillor is calling for bollards to be placed on the edge of a green where children play because drivers keep parking there and have churned up the grass.

A patch of the green in Isabel Crescent, Hove, has been turned into a muddy mess, Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett said.

Councillor Barnett, who represents Hangleton and Knoll on Brighton and Hove City Council, said that selfish and inconsiderate parking had also destroyed grass verges elsewhere in her ward.

She has previously spoken out about problems in Storrington Close and Amberley Drive and said that the situation was worsening in West Way.

And in Isabel Crescent, some believe that the parking problem has worsened since the area south of the railway line became a controlled parking zone.

The council said: “We are aware this is an ongoing issue for local residents.

“It would be difficult to ensure that physical deterrents such as bollards or fencing could provide a long-term solution to nuisance parking in an area of this size.

“We will be consulting residents on the introduction of parking enforcement on the green and adjoining parking bays.

“This would ensure local residents can park while deterring non-residents.”