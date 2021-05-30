Man attacked near Brighton i360

A teenage boy has been arrested after a man was attacked near the i360 on Brighton seafront last night.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted suffering a suspected dislocated jaw near the i360 in Brighton on Saturday night (29 May).

“The 22-year-old victim was approached by a group of youths and assaulted at about 10.15pm in Lower King’s Road before they made off towards Hove Lawns.

“Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) shortly after the assault was reported.

“He is in custody.”

Detective Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: “This was a nasty assault and we believe there are a number of suspects involved in this incident.

“The victim has gone to hospital to seek treatment for his injury and we are appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward.”

Anyone who can help our investigation should report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1651 of 29/05.