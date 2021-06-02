Charity receives Queen’s Award for work with prisoners and former inmates

A charity working with prison inmates and recently released prisoners, in Brighton and Hove and across Sussex, has won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Sussex Pathway’s extensively trained volunteers help to prepare inmates for release back into the community – and try to ensure that they have the best possible chance of not returning to their old ways.

The charity said: “The risk of reoffending is reduced by more than 80 per cent, so it works.”

Sussex Pathways is one of 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the Queen’s Award award this year.

The organisers said: “The number of nominations remains high, year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.

“The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.

“It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are announced each year on 2 June, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.”

Award winners this year include volunteer groups from across the country – among them an inclusive tennis club in Lincolnshire, a children’s bereavement charity in London and a mountain rescue team in Powys.

Team members of Sussex Pathways will receive an award and certificate from Susan Pyper, the new Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex later this summer.

And two members of the charity will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May next year, subject to any coronavirus restrictions, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Sussex Pathways chair of trustees Margaret Carey said: “I am absolutely thrilled that the amazing work of our volunteers and staff has been recognised in this way.

“They show absolute dedication to the task of helping people to change the way they live in the community and this benefits every one of us.”

One former inmate, John (not his real name), was in and out of prison for years, unable to stop his substance abuse and the associated pattern of offending and without anyone who cared about him enough to support him in the community.

His story is typical of the hundreds of people Sussex Pathways have worked with. One of their volunteer mentors worked with him intensively in the weeks before his due release date to design a release plan which would be realistic and achievable.

He needed somewhere to live, some achievable targets and the day-to-day support of someone who would be there for him.

He said: “I would like to thank Sussex Pathways for the support that they gave to me while I was in prison and when I was released.

“It really made a difference to my life and will continue to for my future – using everything you offered me from the one-to-one support, group therapy classes and the aftercare you continued to give me after my release.

“I appreciate your work and efforts and it really has made a difference to my life already so thank you all so much.”