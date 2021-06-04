editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Planners to decide designs for homes on new nine-acre estate

Posted On 04 Jun 2021 at 8:24 pm
Councillors are being asked to approve the designs for dozens of homes on a new housing estate on a nine-acre greenfield site.

Brookworth Homes has already been granted planning permission by Brighton and Hove City Council to change the layout of its scheme at Meadow Vale, off Ovingdean Road, in Rottingdean.

Now the company has asked the council to agree a variety of designs for the 45 houses planned for the old paddock.

The council’s Planning Committee is due give its verdict next week, with officials backing the proposals.

A report to the committee said: “The design, appearance and material finish of the proposed dwellings is considered appropriate for the site and would accord with the prevailing character of the area while respecting the local context and setting of the adjacent South Downs National Park.

“The proposals include a range of building typologies including detached, semi-detached, terraced and villa-type terraces with garages at lower ground level.

“The proposed properties are generally of traditional design and proportions – and each dwelling typology would benefit from their own individual character due the wide range of features and material finishes.

“With regards to materials, the finish would range from a number of different facing bricks with feature flint, brick, hanging tiles and clad sections.

“The properties are split level in order to make best use of the substantial level changes across the site.

“The wide-ranging composition of building and roof forms, materials and details, achieve a high level of visual interest throughout the development as well as on individual buildings.

“The … visualisations are indicative of a high-quality attention to detailing and robust low-maintenance materials.”

The original planning application – submitted by another developer called Lightwood Strategic – was approved on appeal by a planning inspector in 2018, having been turned down by the council.

The project was taken on by Brookworth Homes which applied to the council for permission to change the layout. Consent was granted in March by the council’s Planning Committee.

Conservative councillor Mary Mears, who represents Rottingdean Coastal ward, shared concerns with the committee at its meeting in March that the scheme would be full of “bland red-brick houses”.

Brookworth Homes said: “The scheme has sought to deliver a new development of well-proportioned traditional-style homes finished in a mix of high-quality, durable materials including brick, flint, hanging tiles, painted brick and weatherboarding.

“A variety of complementing traditional house types have been designed to define the street scene while offering maximum visual interest and in keeping with the surrounding area.”

The council has received one letter of objection from a member of the public whose details were redacted on the council’s website.

The objector said: “This is a completely inappropriate proposed development in an area very important for wildlife.

“Although the documents state that there will be bat boxes and other provisions, the development will have a massive environmental impact.

“The amount of traffic in the area is already very high and this will cause a lot more traffic.

“I feel it will be very sad and upsetting if this development goes ahead.”

The homes range from one-bed to five-bedroom and 18 of the scheme’s 45 houses – or 40 per cent – would be classed as “affordable”, in keeping with council policy.

The Planning Committee is due to decide the application at a meeting at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (9 June).

All 10 members of the committee are expected to attend in person, with the meeting scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.

