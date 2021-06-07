Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White named in the England Euro 2020 squad
Albion’s Ben White will replace Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold in the England Euro 2020 squad.
White will become the first Albion to represent England at a major tournament since Steve Foster did at the 1982 World Cup.
The player who was named Albion’s player of the season yesterday (Sunday June 6) also started for England for the first time against Romania and impressed enough to be included in the 26 man squad.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.