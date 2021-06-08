editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame to make first-ever performance at Sussex venue with band Saving Grace

Posted On 08 Jun 2021 at 10:00 am
Robert Plant and Saving Grace will be playing live in Sussex

Coastal Events are thrilled to announce that Saving Grace will be touring to the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday 16th July, featuring the prestigious Robert Plant OBE on vocals. This will be the singer’s first time ever performing at the East Sussex venue based in Bexhill-on-Sea.

The De La Warr Pavilion will play host to Robert Plant and Saving Grace

The co-operative project features Robert Plant and Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars) and Matt Worley (banjo, cuatro, acoustic and baritone guitars).

These five musicians work in glorious harmony from start to finish, reworking a selection of diverse cover versions that have been collected from various places creating a musical journey in its truest form.

Scott Matthews (pic Damien Hyde)

The show also stars special guest singer songwriter Scott Matthews. Hugely admired by Robert Plant, Scott has been performing since 2006 and shot to success when he earned himself the Ivor Novello award with his first ever single Elusive.

Robert Plant with Saving Grace

English singer songwriter Robert Plant OBE is best known for his time as lyricist and lead singer of rock giants Led Zeppelin in the late 60s to 70s. Having developed himself as a charismatic rock-and-roll frontman, he has since gone on to work with many elite artists and has enjoyed a legendary singing career spanning over 50 years. During his illustrious career, Rolling Stone editors ranked him number 15 on their list of the 100 best singers of all time, with readers ranking Plant the greatest of all lead singers. Hit Parader magazine named Plant the “Greatest Metal Vocalist Of All Time” and a Planet Rock poll saw Plant voted “The Greatest Voice In Rock”.

Tickets for Saving Grace at The De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill are priced from £32.50 and can be purchased on presale from Thursday 10th June, with General on Sale Friday 11th June, via coastalevents.co.uk and dlwp.com.

Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant

REVIEWS:

“I’ve been privileged to share some amazing moments with Robert through the years, but none were more magical, kind and beautiful than the performance by his new band Saving Grace. One of the best gigs I’ve seen in years.” Bob Harris OBE

“Having watched Plant live in many incarnations, I’ve never heard his voice sounding as comfortable as it did tonight, at home in the family he has created with these master musicians.” Hot Press

“Even though there were thousands there, the band created an extraordinary level of emotional intensity and intimacy. It was a magical evening.” The Evening Standard

“An eclectic mix of folky-bluesy-jazzy tunes that never once disappointed.” The Journal of Roots Music

“The five musicians work in glorious harmony from start to finish reworking a selection of diverse cover versions that have been collected from various places creating a musical journey in its truest form.” Americana UK

www.robertplant.com

Concert flyer

