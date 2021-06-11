Head stays at Brighton primary – as trust bosses offer free school uniforms

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 11 Jun 2021
The academy trust that is taking over a Brighton school said today (Friday 11 June) that the head teacher would be staying on.

The Pioneer Academy trust also said that it would fund a free extra uniform for every child attending Moulsecoomb Primary School.

And Pioneer’s chief executive Lee Mason-Ellis said that the trust would increase communication with families to keep them updated on what was happening at the school.

The trust, which aims to take charge for the autumn term, said: “As well as regular written updates, the trust will be ensuring the school website is kept updated with any relevant developments.

“The Pioneer Academy is committed to securing a bright future for Moulsecoomb school and all those who attend it.”

Parents and supporters have campaigned against the local authority maintained school being turned into an academy.

And they have held protests and supported striking staff since the Pioneer Academy trust agreed to take responsibility for the school.

The government issued an “academy order”, ordering the change, after the education watchdog rated the school “inadequate” in an inspection just over two years ago.

Mr Mason-Ellis said: “It is very clear just how much the local community cares about their school and I welcome that.

“It’s also clear though that many families have had concerns about Moulsecoomb joining the Pioneer Academy family.

“Our only aim is for Moulsecoomb to be a brilliant place for your children to learn and grow – and the Pioneer Academy trust will continue to work closely with parents, carers, pupils and staff to achieve this.

“I want to provide reassurance that any changes will only go ahead if we believe they are in the best interests of your children.

“We do not want to dilute the wonderful local identity that Moulsecoomb has. We simply want to enrich it.

“We are also very pleased to be able to share the news of our uniform offer with families – we know this past year has been hard on everyone and so we will be funding a new uniform for every child attending Moulsecoomb.”

“Finally, we are delighted that Mr Sutton will be staying on as head teacher. It is clear what an asset he is to the school and the community and I look forward to working with him further.”

Adam Sutton

Mr Sutton said: “I am delighted to confirm that I will be staying on as the head teacher at Moulsecoomb.

“I know we have faced some turbulent times but I am assured that the Pioneer Academy is as dedicated to securing the long-term success of the school as I am.”

  1. CriticalThinker 11 June 2021 at 7.26pm Reply

    Should TPA not firstly look after the schools they already have? I hear Edenbridge Primary is performing worse than Moulsecoomb in core subjects. And “uniform breadcrumbs for the poor” to shut them up springs to mind! Wonder if Moulsecoomb parents can see through that?

