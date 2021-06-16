Brighton ‘legal walk’ to raise funds to support free legal advice for those in most need

Lawyers, advice workers and students are due to take part in a 10km “legal walk” next week to raise money to help people facing a crisis.

The Brighton Legal Walk, organised by the London Legal Support Trust, helps to fund free legal advice for some of the poorest and most vulnerable in the community.

The walk is aimed at raising awareness as well as funds for advice agencies such as BHT Sussex, Citizens Advice Brighton and Hove, Possability People and Money Advice Plus.

Bob Nightingale, the founder and head of fundraising at the trust, said that the sector needed support and funds more than ever after a year when austerity and hardship had increased.

Mr Nightingale said: “As pandemic-related support is due to end later in the year, there will be many people who will be ‘left behind’ and face debt and employment issues and who may end up homeless, or worse.

“Many of these issues can be prevented with the right legal advice. Thank you to all the teams who have signed up so far and those who have made donations. We are looking forward to returning to Brighton.”

The last time the Brighton Legal Walk was held in its traditional form – in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic – those taking part raised £6,400.

Judge Stuart Farquhar is to lead the walk which is due to start at 5.30pm at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and end at the Brunswick pub, in Hove.

The London Legal Support Trust said: “The walk is being organised in accordance with the latest covid-19 restrictions and the LLST team along with all participants are looking forward to walking together with a real community spirit – friends, family, colleagues and dogs are all welcome!

“There is still time to sign up as a team or as an individual and the registration process is easy, with the LLST events team creating your fundraising page and giving you all the tips you need to raise funds. There is no better time to support this fantastic cause and your local community.”

For more information, click here, and to register, click here, or email the events team at signups@llst.org.uk.

To make a donation to support free legal advice, click here.