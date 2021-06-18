The Lovely Eggs will not be beaten!

The Lovely Eggs do not give up. Ever. The proudly independent Northern psychedelic punk rock duo have now, since the beginning of the pandemic, rescheduled the tour originally intended to promote the release in April 2020 of their ‘I Am Moron’ album, a staggering seven times. And again, with the cancellation of ‘Freedom Day’ this week, The Lovely Eggs have once again had to reschedule the gigs they had set to start in early July and have successfully pushed the dates back by a couple of weeks to meet the new restrictions.

“It’s part of the DIY culture,” exclaims singer/guitarist Holly Ross. “You just don’t give up. So as soon as we found out that re-opening had been pushed back, we set about heaving all our tour dates back into late July/August. We didn’t want to wait till next year. And within 24 hours we’d re-booked our UK tour for the seventh time! We are all just ready for the party now. Everyone has been looking forward to these shows for over a year and we can’t wait to bring it to em!”

These shows will be a long-awaited celebration of the critical and chart-topping success of ‘I Am Moron’ and also follow on from the band’s forthcoming collaboration with Iggy Pop for the July 9th release of new single ‘I, Moron’ via their own label, Egg Records.

“Being in The Lovely Eggs we’re kind of used to surreal experiences but collaborating with Iggy Pop takes the biscuit,” exclaims Holly. “It’s actually unbelievable. For him just to say nothing but “moron” over and over again fitted in with the sentiment of the song perfectly. He just GOT it. We are all morons. In a world of moronic things. In a world of moronic ideas. You are moron. I am Moron. We are Moron.”

In a further homage to Iggy, the B-side features The Lovely Eggs own take on ‘Dum Dum Boys’ from Iggy’s defining 1977 album ‘The Idiot’.

“For the B side it made real sense to us to cover one of Iggy’s songs off ‘The Idiot’, says drummer David Blackwell. “There seemed to be a real synchronicity to it. I had this album on cassette, and it was one of the first albums that I got really into. ‘Dum Dum Boys’ struck a chord with us, kind of missing the old days and the old gang we used to hang out with.”

Once again, the single will feature artwork (featuring a three headed Iggy/Eggy beast) by the brilliant Casey Raymond on one thousand yellow coloured vinyl 7” singles, recorded by The Lovely Eggs in Lancaster and mixed by Dave Fridmann at Tarbox Road Studios, NYC

‘I am Moron’ was declared “Album of the Day” by BBC 6 Music and received critical acclaim.

From the national press. The Sunday Times called it “A Triumph”, ★★★★ “I am Moron is much cleverer than it would have you believe”- The Telegraph, ★★★★ – I Paper, 9/10- Louder Than War, “An act of fine calibration of noise and sweetness”– Q, “Packed with their observations of modern culture and the utter madness of the current world”- Sunday Mirror, Album of the month- Classic Rock, “Their Best Record Yet”– Long Live Vinyl, 8/10- Uncut, “Anarcho spirit dominates”– MOJO, “Excellent”– Brooklyn Vegan.

Catch The Lovely Eggs live at the following dates in 2021/2022:

July 2021

Fri 23 Gorilla, Manchester SOLD OUT

Sat 24, The Brudenell, Leeds NEW SHOW!!

Thur 29 02 Academy, Sheffield

Fri 30 The Garage, London SOLD OUT

Sat 31 SWX, Bristol [Venue upgrade. Original tickets still valid]

August 2021

Sun 1, The Bullingdon, Oxford

Mon 2, The Joiners Southampton [Venue change. Original tickets still valid] SOLD OUT

Tues 3, Concorde 2, Brighton [Venue upgrade. Original tickets still valid]

Wed 4, Metronome, Nottingham

Thur 5, District, Liverpool [Venue change. Original tickets still valid]

April 2022

Thurs 7 Castle and Falcon, Birmingham SOLD OUT

Fri 8, Heaven, London

Mon 11 Junction 2, Cambridge

Sat 16, The Brudenell, Leeds SOLD OUT

May 2022

Thur 26 The Cluny, Newcastle

Fri 27 Stereo, Glasgow

Sat 28 The Mash House, Edinburgh SOLD OUT

Sun 29 The Crescent, York

Mon 30 Sub Rooms, Stroud

Tues 31 Clwb Ivor Bach, Cardiff

June 2022

Wed 1 Face Bar, Reading

Fri 3 02 Ritz, Manchester

