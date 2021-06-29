Man found safe after being reported missing in Brighton
A man has been found safe after being reported missing in Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 29 June).
The force said this afternoon: “We’re pleased to say that Grant Bronger, reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe.
“The 29-year-old was located earlier today.”
A week ago, police issued a public appeal for help to find Mr Bronger.
