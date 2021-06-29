Queen honours Brighton and Hove renewable energy champion

Brighton and Hove renewable energy champion Kayla Ente has been recognised by the Queen “for services to community-led energy efficiency”.

Ms Ente, 61, the founder and chief executive of the Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-operative, has been made an honorary MBE.

She started BHESCo eight years ago with a mission to eliminate the barriers that prevent people and businesses from switching to renewable energy and energy efficient systems.

Ms Ente, who is Dutch, appeared on a list of “honorary awards to foreign nationals” for her work with the not-for-profit community group.

Since 2013, the social enterprise has raised more than £1.4 million in local investment – and this has supported 57 renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Brighton, Hove and throughout Sussex.

She said: “This is such a tremendous honour that was totally unexpected. I am grateful for this recognition by Her Majesty.

“One can only hope that it strengthens our influence to make positive advances in our industry, helping more people to take action for our planet while reducing the harmful impacts of fuel poverty.

“To be recognised with one of the highest honours in England for work that I am extremely passionate about makes me very proud to be a contributor for social change in the energy sector, while leading on delivering innovation for communities.

“BHESCo has also done remarkable work to combat fuel poverty in Brighton and Hove, having supported over 2,000 households since 2015.”

