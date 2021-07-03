Get down to Brighton’s Green Door Store for a great night out!

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 03 Jul 2021
Get yourself to The Green Door Store (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Local concert promoter Love Thy Neighbour has certainly (once again) come up trumps with their choice of up-and-coming bands to host for a Brighton gig. This time around the team have selected a trio of rockin’ corkers – The Guru Guru, The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, and Monakis. The bands will be performing live at The Green Door Store which can be located at Trafalgar Arches, Brighton, BN1 1FQ on Tuesday 17th August 2021.

The Guru Guru (pic Eva Vlonk)

The Guru Guru have been happily dealing in Borderline Rock, Imagine: lead vocals wearing a multicoloured strait-jacket, haunted by feverish guitars and a tormented rhythm section. While influences are drawn from the likes of METZ, Pere Ubu, Deerhoof, The Jesus Lizard and The Mars Volta; the indie-math-psycho-noise rulebook is torn apart, resulting in erratic songs that somehow seem to develop into wriggling earworms.

The Guru Guru is a must-see live. With energy gushing from the stage, singer Tom A balances on the verge of theatrical psychosis. After releasing a promising EP, 7″, 10″ (split record with fierce trio Brutus) and their debut albumPCHEW, they band were ready to release their sophomore album Point Fingers‘  Their latest release ‘it’s a (doggy dog) world’ EP dropped last month. It includes ‘honestly (i don’t feel like dancing)’ – watch the video HERE.

Grab your green or blue vinyl disc HERE.

Check out their sounds at theguruguru.bandcamp.com and find out more at theguruguru.com.

The St. Pierre Snake Invasion

Bristol’s other socially conscious alt-punk band The St. Pierre Snake Invasion bring their high energy, ferociously snarling wall-of-noise stage show to Brighton. The band dropped their debut album A Hundred Years A Day in 2015 and it was followed in 2019 by Caprice Enchanté. The band describe this second album thus:

“A struggle, a battle, a veritable nightmare, a challenge overcome, a joy, a wonder, a labour of love, a triumph. In short the album is about contrasts and is a reflection upon ego, self importance, self entitlement, loss of identity, romanticism, triumphant defeatism, defiance, individuality and pride to the point of fault. Caprice: a sudden and unaccountable change of mood or behaviour.
Enchanté: Nice to meet you”.

The album was preceded by two singles – Casanovacaine andBraindead, both of which premiered on the Radio 1 Rock Show with Daniel P Carter to great acclaim.

Formed in Bristol in 2011, TSPSI has shared the stage with the likes of Refused, The Bronx, Retox, IDLES, Trash Talk, Jamie Lenman and F*cked Up, and played at festivals across the country like Truck, Dot To Dot, ArcTanGent, Y Not, 2000 Trees and many more.

Check out their sounds at tspsi.bandcamp.com and find out more from visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE.

Monakis are a new wave punk trio from Brighton. Debuting in December 2019 the band comprises James Porter (bass/vocals), Aaron Butler (guitar/vocals) and Joe McTaggart (drums).

Monakis bring a heavy hitting, raw, fast paced sound to the underground scene. The band have already been turning heads with their huge amounts of energy and aggression that go into their live performances. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team are aware of this having already witnessed blitzkrieg performances by them. Check out one of our reviews HERE.

You can hear a wide range of influences within their music, Aaron provides unique and authentic guitar melodies, inspired by the likes of Andy Gill of Gang Of Four. This combined with the technical beats from Joe, as well as in your face classic punk spat vocals, brings with it a nostalgia for the likes of Cockney Rejects and The Sex Pistols. The lyrics take a literal and direct approach to issues with modern society and politics. Monakis want to provide a voice for our generation, protest, and unite people through their music.

Check them out on Spotify HERE and find them on Instagram.

Purchase your gig tickets HERE, HERE or from Resident music.

Tour flyer

